LOOK: RAD, Michele, Alyssa stun in summer-y beach OOTDs

THE GLOOMY rainy season may already be here, but as these volleyball players show, summer is just a state of mind… especially when paired with a stunning beach OOTD.

Over the weekend, three of the country’s most popular players — Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez, and Rachel Anne Daquis — have taken to Instagram to show off how much beachside fun they’re having.

Together with the rest of the Creamline Cool Smashers, Alyssa and Michele flew to Balesin for a team trip — a well-deserved vacation from the team after their unbeaten run to the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference crown last April.

Michele had taken a leave from the team at the time to focus on politics… but we daresay she deserves a little me-time herself, after an unsuccessful political campaign as party list representative.





She wore a sunshine-hued number, as well as a decorative patterned black bikini.

Celebs compliment Alyssa on her OOTDs

Teammate Alyssa Valdez also wore a yellow bikini, paired with a flowing polo, for a gallery of stunning beachside shots.

The comments section was ablaze with fellow athletes, celebrities, and influencers complimenting her.

Jhoana Maraguinot, meanwhile, commented, “Tama yan balesin after ng…” followed by eyeball emoji.

She may be referring to the news that broke last week of Valdez’s break-up with longtime boyfriend Kiefer Ravena.

Meanwhile, Rachel Anne Daquis may not be part of Creamline, but she’s been having some shore leave fun of her own.

The Cignal HD hitter is apparently on a trip abroad.

