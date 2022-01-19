Gumabao takes volleyball leave as she sets sights on elections

CREAMLINE star Michele Gumabao is taking a leave of absence from volleyball indefinitely to focus on Mothers for Change party list for the upcoming 2022 elections.

Michele Gumabao: politics over volleyball

The Cool Smashers won’t have their star Opposite Spiker in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, tentatively set on February 16.

Gumabao bared in One PH’s Wag Po on Tuesday evening that she is currently on leave but Creamline remains her mother club.

“As of now po naka-leave of absence indefinitely po ako pero I’m still with Creamline. They’re my team for the past three years and nanalo ng mga ilang championships,” said the 5-foot-10 spiker during her guesting.

“Kung makapasok naman po yung party list, Mocha would be our first nominee so siya po muna yung makakapasok and if God-willing na makapasok naman po ako we’ll see.”

However, when Spin.ph asked PVL president Ricky Palou about Gumabao’s leave, he said:

“No, we haven’t been informed about this.”

Gumabao, the second nominee of the party list, headed by first nominee Mocha Uson, said Creamline supports her decision in prioritizing their political bid for now.

“My volleyball team will always be there to support but ito po yung magiging priority ko as of the moment,” she added.

The former La Salle star helped Creamline reach five straight PVL Finals, winning three championships.

With Gumabao missing the action indefinitely, opposite spiker Tots Carlos is expected to play a bigger role in the Cool Smashers’ title-redemption bid after finishing runner-up to Chery Tiggo in the last PVL Bubble in Ilocos Norte.

