LOOK: AJ37 leaks pile up, give closer look at rumored new Air Jordan

ANOTHER year, another Air Jordan.

A raft of leaks, posted by one enterprising leaker and reposted in various sneaker sites, are showing off specs and even unreleased models or prototypes of the Air Jordan 37. Jordan Brand has not confirmed the leaks, but from the images that have been posted online, you could get a pretty good idea of what the newest flagship AJ will look like.

Again, take note that these are unconfirmed leaks, so take these images with a grain of salt.

Instagram user @23mj88 posted a specs sheet for the new shoe, as well as shots of Jayson Tatum purportedly wearing a pair.

Later on, the user then posted clear photos of the still-to-be-released shoe.

Rumored changes in Air Jordan 37

Based on the leaks, the biggest change is that the Eclipse Plate, first introduced in the Air Jordan 34, has now been replaced by a “carbon fiber shank” to stabilize your midfoot.

Formula 23 foam, which first popped up in the Luka 1, will also provide the cushioning on the heel.

A criss-crossing exoskeleton right underneath the Leno weave mesh upper provides support — and a distinctive design.

Just like the AJ36 took some design cues from the AJ6, the AJ37 also has influences from the AJ7, including the ankle collar and multicolored outsole.

