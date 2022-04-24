Up next for Jordan Brand: Luka 1, and a Zion x Naruto collab

LOOKS LIKE Jordan Brand is busy lining up footwear for its new generation of stars.

The Nike subsidiary has just unveiled the first signature shoe of Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, with new tech that aims to take Jumpman shoes to the next level. Following in the footsteps of the mainline Air Jordan’s Eclipse Plate, the Luka 1 will feature a new “IsoPlate” that anchors your forefoot.

Plus, it has a new Formula 23 foam midsole, which, according to Nike’s press materials, “provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement — think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover, or even a defensive slide.”

Luka 1, Price TBA

The low-cut shoe has an eye-catching print on its upper that will change color depending on how light hits the shoe, with criss-crossing Flightwire cables on the side to provide both support and breathability. To accentuate its new Formula 23 foam, little pops of color appear across the midsole.

Meanwhile, noted anime fan Zion Williamson has announced a Naruto collab for his Zion 1 signatures.

"Excited to share this story with the world. The @jumpman23 Zion 1 x Naruto Collection is inspired by our parallel paths of overcoming adversity," said the Pelicans forward.

He added, via hashtag, “Believe it!”, referencing the English dub’s signature catchphrase for the popular ninja.

