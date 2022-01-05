Signed Air Jordan 35 gave biggest boost to Kiefer fundraiser for Odette victims

KIEFER Ravena is nothing but grateful for those who extended a helping hand in his fundraiser to aid the victims of Typhoon Odette.

"I am grateful to the club for creating a place for fundraising activities. I think that being able to convey various messages in basketball is one of the things that a player can do," he said.

The Filipino guard spearheaded a two-day donation drive in Japan during the Shiga Lakestars' two-game series against the Akita Northern Happinets this weekend, where he garnered generous donors to aid those in need.

"We are grateful to all of the Akita boosters as well as Lakes boosters for their cooperation," he said.

Kiefer Ravena sells Air Jordan 35 Low for charity

The biggest haul from the said fundraiser was Ravena's autographed Jordan 35 Low which he used in Shiga's game against the Chiba Jets back in Nov. 27.

That was the first time that he recorded a double-double in the Japan B.League after putting up 27 points and 10 assists in the losing cause as he bowed to Yuki Togashi and the rest of the Jets, 89-83.

The shoe was auctioned off, with the proceeds being donated to the Japan Committee for UNICEF Emergency Relief and Reconstruction Support.

Typhoon Odette (international name: Typhoon Rai) left widespread damage in Southern Philippines back in December and left 407 people dead, as of the latest count from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Eighty two individuals remain missing, while 1,147 were injured. The Category 5 super typhoon affected 1,140,118 families in 6,530 barangays and caused at least PHP 39.3 billion (USD 786 million) worth of damage across the country.

