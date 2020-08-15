Health And Fitness

Lockdown Fitness: Get big gains with Paul Lee’s dumbbell workout

by Lio Mangubat
11 hours ago
PHOTO: Paul Lee/Instagram

TALK about starting the weekend right.

Yesterday, Paul Lee posted a short video of his workout, pumping iron to the very chill jams of hip hop duo Manila Grey.

“Promise lagi po akong nag woworkout hindi lang halata sa katawan ko,” the 31-year-old Magnolia Hotshots guard jokingly wrote on his caption. He also tagged Magnolia's sports physiotherapist Arcee Cua.

If you’ve got two dumbbells, it’s a good workout to follow.

Dumbbell goblet squats, 10 reps
Dumbbell bench press, 10 reps
Bent elbow dumbbell lateral raises, 10 reps
Dumbbell goblet deadlifts, 10 reps
Bent over dumbbell rows, 10 reps
Half kneeling dumbbell overhead press, 10 reps per side

Do 5 rounds.

IN a follow-up photo (presumably taken after the workout), Lee wrote, "Discipline + Hardwork + Desire + Dedication + Dreams = Success."

PHOTO: Paul Lee/Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
