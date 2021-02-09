Health And Fitness

Lockdown Fit: Aljon Mariano’s full body towel circuit

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
PHOTO: (From Left) PBA Images, Aljon Mariano | Instagram

A TOWEL can be a versatile piece of exercise equipment. In a pinch, it can serve as a dumbbell, an elastic band, battle ropes, or even (with some creative modification) medicine balls.

Aljon Mariano, along with his workout buddy Klay the Beagle, showed off just how versatile a towel-based home workout can be. On his Instagram page, he demoed a full body circuit using just one towel to approximate different exercise tools.

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH
HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

    It moves from full body moves like squats and slams before finishing with core-focused exercises.

    The Ginebra rookie wrote, “Actions over excuses. Just be creative and resourceful.”

    On the comments, Jared Dillinger said, “We like to call that the prison workout!”

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Here’s how to do it.

    Towel assisted squats, 10 reps
    Towel slams, 10 reps
    Towel battle ropes, 20 reps (controlled but as fast as you can)
    Bicep curls (using your knee as your weight), 10 reps
    Triceps extensions, 10 reps
    Ab roll ups, 10 reps
    Mountain climbers, 30 reps
    Knee tucks, 10 reps
    Pikes, 10 reps

    That's one round. Do 3 to 4 rounds.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (From Left) PBA Images, Aljon Mariano | Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again