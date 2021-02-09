Lockdown Fit: Aljon Mariano’s full body towel circuit

A TOWEL can be a versatile piece of exercise equipment. In a pinch, it can serve as a dumbbell, an elastic band, battle ropes, or even (with some creative modification) medicine balls.

Aljon Mariano, along with his workout buddy Klay the Beagle, showed off just how versatile a towel-based home workout can be. On his Instagram page, he demoed a full body circuit using just one towel to approximate different exercise tools.

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

It moves from full body moves like squats and slams before finishing with core-focused exercises.

The Ginebra rookie wrote, “Actions over excuses. Just be creative and resourceful.”

On the comments, Jared Dillinger said, “We like to call that the prison workout!”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Here’s how to do it.

Towel assisted squats, 10 reps

Towel slams, 10 reps

Towel battle ropes, 20 reps (controlled but as fast as you can)

Bicep curls (using your knee as your weight), 10 reps

Triceps extensions, 10 reps

Ab roll ups, 10 reps

Mountain climbers, 30 reps

Knee tucks, 10 reps

Pikes, 10 reps

That's one round. Do 3 to 4 rounds.