Lockdown Fit: Aljon Mariano’s full body towel circuit

A TOWEL can be a versatile piece of exercise equipment. In a pinch, it can serve as a dumbbell, an elastic band, battle ropes, or even (with some creative modification) medicine balls.
Aljon Mariano, along with his workout buddy Klay the Beagle, showed off just how versatile a towel-based home workout can be. On his Instagram page, he demoed a full body circuit using just one towel to approximate different exercise tools.
It moves from full body moves like squats and slams before finishing with core-focused exercises.
The Ginebra rookie wrote, “Actions over excuses. Just be creative and resourceful.”
On the comments, Jared Dillinger said, “We like to call that the prison workout!”
Here’s how to do it.
Towel assisted squats, 10 reps
Towel slams, 10 reps
Towel battle ropes, 20 reps (controlled but as fast as you can)
Bicep curls (using your knee as your weight), 10 reps
Triceps extensions, 10 reps
Ab roll ups, 10 reps
Mountain climbers, 30 reps
Knee tucks, 10 reps
Pikes, 10 reps
That's one round. Do 3 to 4 rounds.