Tired of overhead presses? Try the 'landmine' at your gym for explosive strength training

You may have seen the landmine at your gym: a heavy bar attached via a hinge to a solid base, to which you can attach plates. It's basically a standing, one-sided barbell that — thanks to the hinge — can swing freely in any direction.

If you've never set it up before, it's another great tool to have in your exercise toolbox. It's versatility allows you to string together a routine without leaving the station. It's one of my favorite go-tos when I'm pressed for time or as part of a power complex.

It's also a good alternative or complement to traditional overhead pressing. People with limited thoracic or shoulder mobility will benefit from using the landmine for overhead pressing.

As you can see in the video, it's also an alternative to traditional Olympic lifts. The rotational clean and jerk also ads a rotational component that you don't get with the traditional lift. I like putting this in the program for mid-season athletes as well as beginners when I want to work on power and speed.

Aside from the performance benefits, you get a lot of core work done when using the landmine. It's really a total body workout with the use of one tool.

Don't have a landmine in your gym? You can make one by using a plate as your anchor point as you can see in the squat exercise. Just make sure that it's on a non slip floor or anchored to a stable wall.

The Landmine Workout

Landmine Squat to Calf Raise, 10 reps

Landmine Rotations, 10 pairs

Landmine Jerks, 8 pairs

Landmine Rotational Clean and Jerk, 5 pairs

Landmine 1 Arm 1 Leg Row, 10 pairs

Do 2 to 3 sets each, separately or as a circuit.

Chappy Callanta, CSCS, is the strength and conditioning coach of Alab Pilipinas and the Petro Gazz Angels.