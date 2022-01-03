Akita asserts mastery of Shiga, sends Lakestars to third straight loss

AKITA Northern Happinets leaned on a strong start to once again clobber the Shiga Lakestars, 92-67, in the 2021-22 B.League season on Monday at Ukaruchan Arena.

Jordan Glynn scored 10 of his 23 points in the first quarter as Akita raced ahead, 22-7, to set the tone for the rout. He also tallied six rebounds and three assists to help complete a sweep of Shiga, which they beat, 94-77, on Sunday.

Takatoshi Furukawa scored six of his 14 points in that blazing start, to go with his two boards, as Alex Davis nabbed a double-double of 14 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in Akita's third straight win - and 17th in 26 games overall.

Kiefer misfires

The Northern Happinets were just ruthless from there, stretching the lead to 25, 64-39 at the 1:28 mark of the third period after a Glynn three.

Novar Gadson powered Shiga (9-17) with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Ovie Soko had 14 points and nine boards.

Continue reading below ↓

Kiefer Ravena finished with nine points on 4-of-11 clip from the field, to go with three rebounds and three assists, but committed five of the Lakestars' 14 turnovers.

Shiga will go on the road next weekend to face the SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In second division action, Stedmon Lemon lit up for 33 points to steer Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka to a 91-60 drubbing of Aomori Wat's at Aomori Prefecture Martial Arts Hall.

He went a sizzling 15-of-18 from the field to lead Fukuoka's 27-10 third-quarter onslaught for a 62-39 lead. He also got nine rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Rizing Zephyr, who improved to 13-15.

Renaldo Dixon led Aomori (2-26) with 17 points and eight rebounds in its 10th straight defeat.

Kemark Carino played only four minutes and tallied two points and four rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.