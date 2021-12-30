PBA yearender: NLEX adjusting to life without Kiefer Ravena

NLEX made headlines ahead of the Philippine Cup resumption, with its star player leaving the squad for Japan. But the Road Warriors closed the year with hope for a strong finish in the season-ending Governors' Cup. Here are the highlights of NLEX’s campaign for 2021.

GALLANT STAND IN PHILIPPINE CUP

The Road Warriors tallied a 5-6 record in the Philippine Cup eliminations but still found themselves as the seventh seeds in the quarterfinals. NLEX was able to force a rubber match against twice-to-beat Meralco with an 81-80 win, but was eventually ousted by the Bolts in the knockout game.

ASI TAULAVA PLAYS 22ND SEASON

After speculations about his future, Asi Taulava returned to the active roster during the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup, formally playing his 22nd season by suiting up in a lopsided encounter against Terrafirma on Dec. 18.

Asi Taulava is still seeing action in the PBA at 48. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

HOT START IN GOVERNORS’ CUP

The Road Warriors started the first import-flavored conference during the pandemic with four straight wins, aided by the effort of former NBA player and ex-TNT import KJ McDaniels. NLEX tied the franchise record for best start in a conference.

NLEX GIVES UP NO. 4 PICK

The Road Warriors had two first rounders entering the Season 46 Draft last March, but they gave up their fourth pick to TNT in a trade that also involved Blackwater. Under the deal, the Road Warriors received Don Trollano, Maurice Shaw, Roi Sumang, and a draft pick. The deal allowed TNT to acquire Mikey Williams at No. 4. NLEX used the No. 3 selection to obtain Calvin Oftana, who in his first conference with the team set a rookie record with eight threes in a game against Meralco last September 22.

Calvin Oftana has been doing well in the NLEX system. PHOTO: PBA Images



RAVENA HEADS TO B.LEAGUE

NLEX lost its franchise playerKiefer Ravena during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup as the star guard signed a deal to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League. The move caused controversy following the announcement by the Lakestars in June that Ravena is joining the squad, while still under contract with NLEX. After a few games with NLEX in the Philippine Cup, Ravena finally got the clearance from the PBA, which was announced on July 24. Under the terms, Ravena, who apologized to the league for the controversy, will play one season with Shiga before returning to NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.