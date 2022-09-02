Kev Ferrer, Aljon Mariano get their Continentals signed by Jo Koy

IT WAS A fun night at the theater for Kev Ferrer, wife MM Belarmino, Aljon Mariano, and fiance Kayesha Chua as the quartet trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena to watch Jo Koy’s “Funny Is Funny” show last August 31.

But Ferrer and Mariano also walked away with a little souvenir: their adidas Continentals (available at adidas, Zalora) signed by Jo Koy himself.

“It was an amazing show josep!!!!” said Ferrer in an Instagram post, posting a video of the Fil-Am comedian signing the shoes. “Thank you, We were laughing the whole night!”

LOOK: Kev Ferrer, Aljon Mariano get unforgettable souvenir from Jo Koy show

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

He added: “By the way, my shoe size is 14.”

Mariano, meanwhile, wrote, “Had so much fun [...] and we never stopped laughing the whole time. Thank you Josep!!”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The same day as his big MOA show, Jo Koy’s movie Easter Sunday — widely billed as the first Hollywood-produced Filipino movie — also started its theatrical run in the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.