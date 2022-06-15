Arwind consoles Ferrer: ‘Huwag mong isipin na dinaganan ka ng mundo’

KEVIN Ferrer owned up to the two important missed free throws that ruined NorthPort’s chances of beating Magnolia in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ferrer was sent to the line with 27 seconds left to play of a game that was tied at that moment, 77-77.

But in a stunning turn of events, the NorthPort gunner went cold and muffed both his free throws in a costly possession that led to a Rome Dela Rosa three-pointer at the end for an 80-77 Magnolia lead.

“Part of the game. Ite-take ko yung blame, sa akin talaga yun kasi nga crucial free throws yun. Sa akin yun,” said Ferrer, who was the last one to leave the NorthPort dugout after the game.

The wingman out of University of Santo Tomas finished with just three points and was 1-of-5 from the field in the Batang Pier’s first loss of the season after opening their campaign by winning back-to-back games.

Ferrer added five rebounds and three assists.

Although he’s ready to move on from the incident, Ferrer said those botched free throws are a learning experience for him.

“Hindi naman made-define yung character ko sa ganun, e. I’ll take the challenge. Mag extra workout pa siguro ako sa training and mas more focus ako sa mga crucial point na yun,” he added.

Ferrer, likewise, is grateful for the entire Batang Pier, who still had his back even after denying the team what would have been a 3-0 to start the season.

One of them was former MVP and veteran Arwind Santos.

“Sabi namin andito lang kami, huwag mong isipin na parang dinaganan ka ng mundo,” said Santos. “Kahit dumating ang time na kailangan naming mamili ng magpi-free throw, ikaw pa rin ang dadalhin namin diyan. Naniniwala kami sa iyo.”

