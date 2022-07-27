Agent Zero in '22: Aljon Mariano unboxes 'restomod' of Gilbert Arenas’ signature shoe

FOR A WHILE in the 2000s, Gilbert Arenas had his heyday in the NBA, with the six-foot-three point guard becoming one of the most prolific scorers in the league, backed up by an outsize personality. Among his many nicknames was Agent Zero, which later became the basis for his signature shoe with adidas: the Gil Zero.

Now, the Gil Zero returns, more than a decade later, as a “restomod” from the Three Stripes. It resurrects the original design, but with modern materials.

Ginebra’s very own Aljon Mariano uploaded an IG clip of himself unboxing, and later trying on court, the orange colorway of the Agent Gil Restomod.

“Hibachi,” said the forward, in a nod to another of Arenas’ nicknames.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod, P7,500









The shoe is available in adidas.com.ph for P7,500. It follows adidas’ recent restomods of its 2000s-era basketball shoes, including the T-Mac 3 and the D Rose 1.5.

