LOOK: June Mar’s KD14s pay tribute to mom, flag

AT GILAS warmups right before their game against Singapore, Spin.ph got up close and personal with big man June Mar Fajardo's custom Nike KD14s.

The entire upper is decked out in colors of the Philippine flag, with a bright yellow tongue and heel, a patriotic red for the straps, soles, and lace guards, and a deep blue across the mesh upper.

Stitched on the side, as well as written on the back of his shoes, is “Mama” — his tribute to his mother, who passed away in August of last year.

“Lahat ng shoes ko, may nakasulat na mama para tribute rin sa mama ko,” Fajardo told Spin.ph.

Fajardo said that he had the colorway customized by Nike just for the SEA Games.

Check out SEA Games KD14 of June Mar Fajardo

