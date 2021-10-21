June Mar Fajardo finally gets a chance to grieve

IT WAS an emotional homecoming for June Mar Fajardo as he finally came back home to Cebu.

The six-time PBA MVP got a glimpse of the urn of his mother Marites and posted a grief-filled tribute on his social media accounts on Thursday.

"Not the kind of homecoming we want but it is what it is We know you’re in a better place now, Mama. No more stress, pain and suffering just peace. I love you and miss you forever! 'Til we meet again, Mama!," he wrote.

June Mar grieves for Mommy Marites

It was a tough way home for June Mar, a self-confessed mama's boy, who had to remain in Manila when his mother passed away back in August 11.

Such sacrifices were made as he prepared for the continuation of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup while still being grounded by the current travel restrictions, as Cebu was placed under lockdown at that point in time.

But with San Miguel bowing out of the semifinals and out of that Bacolor semi-bubble, Fajardo now has the chance to spend more time with his family and help each other pick themselves up from this tragic incident.

