From banker to fitness YouTuber: Jacob Alava conquers quarter-life crisis

BEING on lockdown for several months during the pandemic took its toll on people and forced the whole world to change its ways. The lives of many were affected with countless Filipinos losing their jobs.

But this 28-year old, who was once employed in a stock brokerage, took the pandemic as a sign to defy the odds ⁠— and quit his 9-5 to go all-in as a Fitness YouTuber.

Jacob Alava, one of the fastest-rising fitness content creators in the Philippines, has always been an advocate of a healthy lifestyle through muscle-building workouts and flexible dieting. In 2018, he launched his own online coaching business formulating meal plans and designing bespoke workout regimens for hhs clientele.

“It started when I was just offering free coaching sessions to my friends, but later on I saw its potential and eventually turned it into a business,” Alava said.

Midway through 2019, he tried his luck on YouTube and consistently uploaded videos as he juggled his day job and online coaching business.

“It was tough. I come home tired after work, power through, and put a lot of time and effort editing my videos only to find out no one was watching,” Alava told sneaker vlogger Carlo Ople on an interview on the Kumu app.

At the height of the pandemic, he was experiencing a quarter-life crisis and found himself at a crossroads. He had to decide whether to remain chained to the corporate world or freely ride through the highs and lows of being a full-time content creator.

Alava then made his move.

“I wanted to pursue my passion which is fitness, plus I wanted more for me. I told myself it’s now or never. If I failed I could always find a new job.”

Jacob Alava now has more than 100,000 subscribers

Evidently, this fitness creator is on the right track as he paved his own path to success. In just a little over a year, he received the most coveted YouTube Silver Play Button when he reached the 100k-subscriber mark.

His most successful video? “10 Skin Care Tips for Men in the Philippines”, which raked in over 1.2M views.

“I never planned on making that video but a lot of people in the comments section were requesting for one. I did not expect for it to blow up like it did." Alava commented.

Targeting those who do not have the time to hit the gym or work out at home, Alava also produced another video entitled “Paano Pumayat Nang Walang Exercise," which garnered almost a million views on YouTube.

Despite the popularity of the video, Jacob has also produced a number of workout videos to help people pair exercise with their weight loss journey.

Now with over 222k YouTube subscribers and a newly launched clothing line, Alava is on a roll.

“Being your own boss has its fair share of challenges but I did not stop. For as long as Iam able to help somebody jumpstart their fitness journey, I won’t stop creating. I’ve made this my life’s purpose. Looking back, I have no regrets taking that leap of faith."

