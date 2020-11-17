Playoff Fit: Inside bubble, Reynel Hugnatan is in the gym by 6am

AT 42, Reynel Hugnatan is playing like he’s found the ultimate formula for consistency.

Just take a look at the Bolts' crucial quarterfinal win against San Miguel last Friday, November 13. Playing a high 36 minutes, Hugnatan hit a crucial basket followed by a defensive stop against Mo Tautuaa to help seal the win for the Bolts. His stat line: 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

What’s even more impressive was that the performance came after having to sit out the final couple of elimination games due to a groin strain. Before Friday’s clutch showing, Hugnatan was a consistent spark plug for the Bolts, fortifying their defense in the shaded lane, grabbing crucial boards, and hitting spot-up jumpers.

In Sunday's match against SMB — in what would turn out to be the reigning All-Filipino kings' swan song — Hugnatan once again logged in 36 minutes, ending with 12 markers and 8 boards.

Hugnatan may well rival the league’s younger players in just how much he wants to consistently perform well.

Case in point: Hugnatan is always among the first to arrive at the shared fitness gym inside the PBA bubble. He's there at 6 a.m. almost daily, lifting with Diego Lozano, the Bolt’s strength and conditioning coach.

Lozano has seen this consistent attitude from the big man since joining the Bolts two years ago.

“Urban legends of great players coming into practice three hours before the call time, being the first one in the weight room, and the last one to leave the court — [all of that is] an everyday occurrence for Reynel,” said Lozano.

Hugnatan is highly coachable, too. Despite having 17 years of PBA experience under his belt, he keeps an open mind and is always willing to learn.

“Pops, as we call him. is still a student of the game. He is never too big headed to be coached or never stubborn to refuse to continue to learn. He is a willing communicator, too,” said Lozano.

Iron will

It’s this willingness to put in the work and learn that allows Hugnatan to stay sharp in his forties.

After joining the Bolts in 2018, Lozano saw how the team workouts weren't fitting the big man in the weight room. When he shared with Hugnatan that there are still ways to work on his explosiveness without doing heavy impact exercises, the big man responded by doing the work.





“Instead of doing endless jumps and plyometrics which he does a lot in team practices, we focused on power and explosive work through less impact modalities. We did medicine ball exercises, resisted sprinting, pushing loaded sleds, and short, uphill sprints,” Lozano shared.

And it doesn’t stop at the gym, either. “He is just working smarter than most, doing things people find a chore like staying on top of his nutrition and recovery,” adds Lozano.

In a previous interview with SPIN Life, Hugnatan revealed that he sticks to a meal plan that puts premium on vegetables and lean proteins — a nutrient rich combo that helps his body to recover from the rigors of the pro basketball grind.

“More vegetables ako, salad. Kahit ano basta gulay,” said the 6-foot-4 big man.



“Nagkakanin din ako, carbs, pero morning [lang]. Rice sa morning. After that more on salad, chicken, isda.”

Rookie mindset

Having been in the league for 17 years, Hugnatan continuous to embrace the pro athlete lifestyle. Neither his age nor the long layoff before the PBA season resumption changed this.

“Being a pro baller is a lot more than just going out there to play. Pops understands his priorities and attacks each day with that in mind. He’s the epitome of that balance between performance and relaxing,” added Lozano.





With his quiet demeanor is on court, Huganatan prefers to lets his actions speak, especially when it comes to leading his fellow Bolts.

“Ako kasi yung kuya nila. Hindi naman ako masyado talkative sa kanila. Pinapakita ko lang sa kanila kung bakit ako nagtagal sa PBA. Parang lagi kong pinapakita sa kanila na ako nauuna sa gym, nagsu-shooting, ako lagi ‘yung huling umuuwi,” said Hugnatan in an episode of SPIN Sidelines.

With the way he continues to perform, train, and live, Lozano feels Hugnatan still has a lot more to show. “He’s said to me countless times that he hasn’t felt this good in years,” said the strength and conditioning coach.

Hugnatan may have just found the blueprint that defies the concept of tito-hood.

