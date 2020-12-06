Lockdown Fit: Got a smartwatch? Here’s how to max out your fitness routine

THE best thing about using a smartwatch for fitness is that it helps keep you honest.

By plugging a bunch of sensors into your wrist, a smartwatch can feed useful data into your mobile phone so you can keep an eye on the general trends of your active lifestyle. It’s not enough to say you had your workout for the day — a smartwatch’s sensors can give you a better idea of the quality and intensity of your sweat session.

While most fitness trackers offer basic heart rate measurements and step counting, more fully featured smartwatches, like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch3, up the ante on fitness functionality.

For example, on the Watch3, you can glance at your wrist for a real-time analysis as you exercise.

If you’re both a fitness and a data junkie, Samsung’s latest smartwatch even has a sensor to monitor and estimate your blood oxygen levels after a workout — all the better to see how intense your workout really was.

The Watch3 isn’t just focused on getting metrics when you’re on the move. You can also track your all-important recovery by checking out its Sleep Score and Insights feature.

If you’re looking for at-home workout ideas (and put your smartwatch through its paces), check out this session from Samsung influencer Hideo Muraoka. The workout starts at 00:45, but we’ve also listed it below for easy reference. It’s a high intensity routine conducted under the Tabata protocol — which means you’ll need to do 20 seconds work, then 10 seconds rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hideo Muraoka (@hideo_official)

Burpees. 20s work, 10s rest.

High Knees. 20s work, 10s rest.

Pushups. 20s work, 10s rest.

Squat Jumps. 20s work, 10s rest.

That’s 1 round. Do 2 rounds

If you find the exercises too tough, Muraoka also shows off low-impact versions of the moves in the video.

