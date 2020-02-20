At Fitness First, you can now sign up for a create-your-own membership plan that starts at P1,990

ANYONE who’s ever applied for a mobile line is probably aware of the concept of the customizable plan. You pay for a “base” plan, and then choose from a menu of add-ons to layer on whatever features you’d like, whether it’s Spotify, Netflix, extra call minutes, and so on.

Fitness First Philippines is applying the same concept, but to their gym membership rates.





“MyFit comes at a time when personalization and customization has become the norm rather than the exception in so many aspects of our lives,” said Mark Ellis, country manager of Fitness First Philippines, in a statement emailed to SPIN Life.

He added: “ [W]ith this element of flexibility, we’re making it easier for people to access Fitness First’s class-leading facilities, and opt to add on more clubs to access, types of group fitness experiences, as well as services such as personal training or towel service.”

So how does MyFit work, and how much would a Fitness First membership cost now?





First, you have to sign up for a base membership. For Premium Home Club Access for 12 months, that’s P1,990 for membership to one club. You get access to the cardio and free weights areas, plus other facilities, including sauna, steam room, electronic lockers, and the Wi-Fi equipped member’s lounge with free-flowing coffee and tea.

Then, you can choose to upgrade your plan with add-on classes. These classes include their Signatures, which are programs designed exclusively for Fitness First, plus the popular Les Mills programs and other group classes like the percussion-inspired Drums Alive. Here's a list of the classes.





Unlimited Cycling

Add-on to plan: +P300

Classes: Cycling, Pro45, Les Mills’ RPM

Unlimited Yoga

Add-on to plan: +P300

Classes: Advanced Flow Yoga, Aerial Flow Yoga, Core Flow Yoga, Dynamic Flow Yoga, Gentle Flow Yoga, Hot Flow Yoga, Les Mills’ Body Balance

Unlimited HIIT Circuit

Add-on to plan: +P300

Classes: Boom, Box, Burn, Freestyle Group Training, Freestyle Group Training Core, Freestyle Group Training HIIT, Freestyle Group Training Power, Freestyle Group Training Strength, Move, X-Blast Spartan SGX Animal Flow

For an extra P990, you can also get more specialized classes and training. These include the most popular Signature and Les Mills classes, as well as some dance-oriented workouts.

Unlimited GX Classes

Add-on to plan: +P990

Classes: Hardcore, Hardcore Maxx, Hardcore Overload, Indoor Triathlon, Les Mills’ BodyAttack, Les Mills’ Body Combat, Les Mills’ BodyJam, Les Mills’ BodyPump, Les Mills’ BodyStep, Les Mills’ Tone, Les Mills’ Sh’bam, Belly Dancing, Drums Alive, HipHop, Retro Pop, Zumba

(For this month, Fitness First is offering a new promo. If you sign up for Unlimited GX Classes, you'll also unlock access to unlimited yoga, unlimited cycling, and unlimited HIIT. But take note that this promo will only last until February 29, 2020.)

Then, you can also add +P150 to add access to more clubs so you can work out in even more branches.





According to the Fitness First website, you can unlock more access to their other clubs with package deals: +P910 for access to all 12 Fitness First clubs, and +P1,100 for all 12 Fitness First clubs and 2 Celebrity Fitness clubs.

The extensive menu means you have the freedom to build your own membership plan. If, however, you want to access everything, you can also sign up for P2,700 a month (one gym, 12 months). But "while an all-inclusive Fitness First Platinum membership definitely delivers more value, we understand that this may not be what some consumers are looking for when they're considering signing up for a gym," said Ellis.





You can sign up for MyFit here.





Fitness First has clubs in Eastwood, Fairview, Mall of Asia, Robinsons Place Manila, SM Megamall, Robinsons Metro East and North Edsa. It also has Platinum Clubs in Alabang, SM Aura, Greenhills, RCBC Tower in Ayala Avenue, and Trinoma.