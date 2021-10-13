Dodot Jaworski: Search still on for cure to Big J’s rare blood disorder

LONG SILENT on the state of living legend Robert “Sonny” Jaworski’s health condition, the family of the Ginebra superstar has recently been opening up about his current state.

Earlier this year, they released a statement to clear the many rumors surrounding Jawo.

But in a recently uploaded interview by Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna, his son Dodot Jaworski gives the clearest picture yet of the current state of the Hall of Famer.

“As you know, last year, medyo may mga health issues na ang dad ko,” he said to the veteran journalist in the latest episode of his YouTube vlog, “Tune In Kay Tunying.” “And unfortunately, di pa siya nakaka-recover ng 100 percent, up to now.”

Robert Jaworski illness is a rare blood disease

Dodot spoke up on the mysterious blood disease afflicting his father, which, according to the family's previous statement, had been diagnosed back in 2016 and was "non life-threatening."

“It’s a problem na elevated ang kanyang iron, so he has very high iron levels, pero at the same time, anemic siya. So for the past so many years, we’ve been trying to look for doctors here and abroad but none of them can understand ano yung nangyayari sa kanya.”

He further theorized that this strange condition may have actually helped Jaworski during his prime.

“It could be na yung high iron levels niya is one of the reasons kung ba’t parang siyang naging super athlete siya compared to the others.” But then, “it could be a reason na medyo humina siya bigla.”

The search continues for doctors who could shed light on this strange disease, which Jaworski did not name.

While the family does so, Sonny Jaworski continues to rest, says his son, in their home in Corinthian Gardens.

“There are days when he’s in very high spirits and he’s doing well. Merong mga araw rin na tahimik din siya,” said Dodot, who is running for vice mayor of Pasig City in next year’s elections, as the running mate of reelectionist Vico Sotto.

“Sana nga bumalik ang kanyang sigla at lakas, pero tuloy-tuloy yung aming paghahanap ng paraan para mahanap namin talaga kung ano yung cause ng blood disorder na sinasabi natin.”

In the meantime, he asks for prayers from Filipino basketball fans.

“We’ll find a solution sa kanyang karamdaman,” he vowed.

By next week, Jaworski will be commemorated with a special edition stamp to be released by PhilPost — the first basketball hero to be accorded the honor.

