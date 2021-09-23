Report: Vico Sotto-Dodot Jaworski tandem to run in Pasig elections

DODOT Jaworski, a former PBA player and the son of hoops legend Robert, is reportedly running for vice-mayor of Pasig in next year’s mayoral elections, reports ABS-CBN’s Katrina Domingo.

A source told ABS-CBN that he will be the running mate of Vico Sotto, the immensely popular incumbent who has previously hinted that he will seek reelection in the 2022 polls.

The talks between the two have allegedly been going on since earlier this year, said the source.

Looking back on Dodot Jaworski's career

Dodot played for his father’s Ginebra team in 1995, and retired after three years and one ring.

He was also active in politics at the time, serving as San Juan councilor. In 2004, he was elected as Pasig’s congressman in the House of Representatives. Dodot — whose full name takes from his legendary father — ran for Pasig mayor in 2007, but was defeated by a slim margin by Bobby Eusebio.

The Eusebio family, winner of the last nine mayoral races prior to 2019, was finally toppled by Vico Sotto.

Earlier this year, the Jaworski family released an update on Jawo’s well-being, which has long been beset by rumors.

The Jaworskis revealed that the Hall of Famer (newly enshrined last July in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame) had been hospitalized for pneumonia last year. He had also been diagnosed with a “non-life threatening blood abnormality” since 2016. However, the family assured supporters that Robert Jaworski “is making good progress and is slowly moving forward.”

