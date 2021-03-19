Jaworski family says legend 'making good progress' from prolonged illness

THE family of Robert Jaworski eased fears on the basketball legend's health on Friday, saying he is making good progress since a bout with pneumonia last year was complicated by a blood abnormality.

Breaking its silence amid alarming rumors on the former PBA star's wellbeing, the family admitted Jaworski suffered from pneumonia last year and had difficulty "regaining his health, weight, and normal well-being' due to a blood ailment discovered in 2016.

Jaworski turned 75 last March 8.

According to the people close to Jaworski, the Philippine sports Hall of Famer and former senator was hospitalized for a long period last year at around the same time his brother-in-law, Sen. Bong Revilla, tested positive from COVID-19.

The Jaworskis, however, denied the former Ginebra playing-coach suffered from COVID-19, as rumors had claimed.

The family said Jaworski suffered from pneumonia that was complicated by a "non-life threatening blood abnormality that as discovered by his doctors in 2016."

Because of this, Jaworki 'experienced difficulty regaining his strength, weight, and normal well-being,' the statement added.

The family, however, assured the former PBA MVP is on his way to making a full recovery.