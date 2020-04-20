ECQ Fit: Christiana Dimaunahan shares fitspiration tips

EAGER to bounce back, National University’s Christiana Dimaunahan keeps the ball rolling — literally and figuratively — as she continues to buckle down in lockdown while still staying as active as possible.

After having fully recovered from her ACL injury which put her to rest for the whole UAAP season, she’s more zealous than ever to get back on the court. Unfortunately, all off-season leagues and games are canceled.

No problem for Christiana. Her personal Instagram page is proof of her determination to keep going, even while stuck at home.

We asked for some workout tips, and she graciously obliged.

The first thing you have to do, she told SPIN Life, is to start. "That’s the toughest thing to do, honestly. It’s hard to start putting in work but I promise that once you feel the sweat coming out, it would be almost impossible to stop. Don’t wait for motivation to come, find it in yourself. Even if there is no reason to get up and grind, do it anyway. Believe me, you won’t regret it."

Alongside picking yourself up from your comfortable bed and actually start a sweat session, a proper diet is an essential too.

The 20-year-old explained: “Eat healthy and hydrate. Don’t eat too much junk food. Don’t use this quarantine as an open door for pigging out and excusing yourself from being disciplined. Go for high-fiber snacks, protein-filled meals, fruits, and vegetables. Keep yourself hydrated as well. Water is the world’s best friend right now.”

Always remember, you don’t need to burn yourself out. After all, consistency and balance are the main keys to a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“Then get some sleep, rest is part of the recovery so make sure you get enough,” Christiana continued. “Be smart and don’t overdo it. Know your limits and listen to your body. Find the right program for you. Once you figure out the perfect fit, stick to it. Turn to different applications and/or pages that cater to those who wish to have an active lifestyle. Progress gradually.”

She said it herself, no excuses. If there’s nothing else to do this lockdown, then it’s the best time to get as fit as a fiddle.