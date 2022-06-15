Sneaker Spotting

Calvin Abueva to join ANTA’s stable of athletes

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ANTA HAS just picked themselves up a beast of a player.

A source confirmed to Spin.ph that Magnolia Hotshots forward Calvin Abueva is poised to become part of the shoe brand’s stable of sponsored athletes. He will join Justin Chua and Anton Asistio in the ANTA portfolio.

In an Instagram story, Abueva posted an unboxing of an ANTA Shock the Game pair of basketball sneakers.

Earlier, he also reposted an ANTA Philippines' IG Story showing himself and Justin Chua visiting the brand's offices.

    The brand — which produces the signature shoes of Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward — has also signed up Raffy Verano and Jerom Lastimosa on the collegiate side.

    At today's game versus NorthPort, Abueva wore the pair he posted about on Instagram. With 23 points, he topscored Magnolia as the Hotshots closed out the Batang Pier, 80-77.

