Blacklist International reveals P1,799 preorder price for Quiccs, Egg Fiasco jerseys

WITH TWO of the country’s most celebrated artists behind the designs, the Season 10 jerseys of Blacklist International are certainly a coveted drop for its diehard community.

Tier One Entertainment has revealed the preorder price for a consumer version of the jerseys: P1,799 for both the Quiccs-designed Blacklist International /// Ghost Mode white jersey and the Egg Fiasco-designed Blacklist International x Trouble Monkey black jersey.





The Ghost Mode jersey differs from the official home jersey in that Quiccs' TEQ63 character is more prominent on the jersey front. Meanwhile, the Trouble Monkey jersey leaves out the gradient colorway of the team's away kit. Of course, both the Ghost Mode and Trouble Monkey jerseys don't have sponsor logos or player IGNs.

How to preorder Blacklist International Season 10 jerseys

Quiccs has revealed that preorders can be done in his R-TEQ63 Booth, open this weekend in Level 1 of Robinsons Magnolia.

If you preorder the white jersey, you also get a chance at a slot for a purchase raffle for the Tier One x Quiccs Mariko toy set.

Orders for the jerseys will be shipped from August 8 onwards.

Season 7, 8, and 9 jerseys in various colorways are still in store in Blacklist’s Lazada page, for P1,000.

