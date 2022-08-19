Alyssa Valdez out of PH team to AVC Cup due to dengue

ALYSSA Valdez has been ruled out of the Philippine team to the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women set to commence on Sunday due to dengue.

A source confirmed to Spin.ph that the team captain contracted dengue and will be out of the national team in its campaign in the AVC Cup for Women.

Valdez and the Cool Smashers are set to represent the Philippines in the AVC Cup for Women from August 21 to 29 after winning the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference a week ago.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation earlier announced the 14-woman line-up led by Valdez, De Guzman, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato who also repped the Philippines in the 2018 AVC Cup for Women.

Rounding up the cast are MVPs Tots Carlos and Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Jia Morado-De Guzman, Kyle Negrito, Rose Vargas and Fille Cayetano.

However, unconfirmed reports said Morado-De Guzman and head coach Sherwin Meneses are also in doubt for the AVC Cup due to health issues.

The PNVF has yet to make an official statement on the matter.

