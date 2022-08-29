Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Filipina spikers finish sixth in AVC Cup after loss to Chinese Taipei

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Jema Galanza Atienza
    PHOTO: PNVF

    TEAM Philippines settled for sixth place in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women after losing to Chinese Taipei in straight sets, 26-28, 21-25, 21-25, on Monday at the PhilSports Arena.

    The Filipina spikers lost steam after dropping a tightly fought first set, but still posted the country's best finish in the continental showpiece after finishing at ninth place in its debut in 2018.

    PHOTO: PNVF

