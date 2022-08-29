Filipina spikers finish sixth in AVC Cup after loss to Chinese Taipei

TEAM Philippines settled for sixth place in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women after losing to Chinese Taipei in straight sets, 26-28, 21-25, 21-25, on Monday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Filipina spikers lost steam after dropping a tightly fought first set, but still posted the country's best finish in the continental showpiece after finishing at ninth place in its debut in 2018.

