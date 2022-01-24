Go neon with the P8,500 Adidas ZX 5K Boost

Sneaker Spotting

THERE’S cyberpunk feels aplenty in a new adidas Originals drop. Called the adidas ZX 5K Boost, the shoe comes in four sleek, futuristic colorways.

Design-wise, these shoes take design cues from the long legacy of past ZXs (that heel guard, for one, brings to mind the ZX 10000), enhanced by four striking colorways. TPU overlays, a semi-translucent midsole, and a pull tab at the heel complete the look.

Comfort is also another watchword for the lines, with the Boost midsole and a lightweight mesh upper promising “satisfaction in every step,” as adidas marketing boasts.

    The adidas ZX 5K Boost is out now on the adidas online store for P8,500. Check out shots of the four colorways below.

