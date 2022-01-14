Adidas debuts chunky new running shoe Adistar for P6,500

TALK ABOUT stacked.

Adidas has tacked on the Adistar name on different shoe platforms in the past — including a weightlifting shoe from 2008 — but none look quite like this 2022 iteration. With a stacked midsole and bold design, the Three Stripes is targeting runners who are looking for a shoe to carry them through “long, slow runs.”

The Adistar running shoe also features the debut of a new midsole compound from adidas called the Repititor, which is made up of 15 percent recycled materials. It transitions into a softer Repetitor+ foam at the forefoot, resulting in a shoe with a very pronounced curve that adidas is calling “rocker geometry”.

Adidas Adistar, P6,500

“[W]e wanted to focus on supporting all runners on their long, slow runs,” said Simon Lockett, adidas senior product manager, in a statement. “With this in mind, we created the adidas Adistar, which is designed to give runners the confidence on long runs through the perfect combination of cushioning, protection and support.”

He added: “The brand new midsole – Repetitor – combined with forefoot rocker geometry creates a smooth motion that consistently helps runners onto the next step.”

Men’s sizes will come in a ‘Blue Rush’ colorway, while women’s sizes will take on the ‘Red Turbo’ colorway. Just like in the just-released UltraBoost 22, men and women’s sizes will have slight anatomical differences in construction.

The Adistar is available now for P6,500, and you can purchase it through the adidas app, its official Viber community, online, or in stores nationwide.

