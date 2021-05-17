LEGO x Adidas ZX 8000 now available in PH, selling for P7,500

ADIDAS has finally dropped their second ZX 8000 collab with LEGO. The six colorways are now up in the adidas online store: Core Black, Active Red, Ash, EQT Yellow, Bright Royal, and Green.

The collection was announced with a playful video last April, with the toy line’s signature minifigs assembling the giant sneaker out of LEGO blocks.

Of course, the real shoe isn’t made of LEGO. However, it does have plastic eyelets that mimic the shape of LEGO pieces, while the heel has a studded design you’d find on top of each brick. The colors echo the primary colors of the LEGO bricks.

Check out the pics of four colorways below:

The shoes come in full family sizing.

In the US, they retail for $140, or around P6,695. Here in the Philippines, the official SRP is at P7,500.

