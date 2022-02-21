Solarglide 5, Adidas’ new everyday runner, drops on February 24 for P8,000

POSITIONED as all-around runner that can go the distance, the new edition of the adidas Solarglide drops this month.

It will be available in adidas on February 24 for P8,000.

Energy return is the name of the game with the Solarglide 5, with a profile that emphasizes perfect fit and a smooth ride. The Solarglide 4 was positioned for neutral runners who are looking to build up their distance, and that doesn’t seem to have changed much for the 5s. A Bubble Boost midsole packs in hundreds of Boost capsules, while a new version of the LEP torsion system provides stability.

As with the UltraBoost 22 and the Adizero, women’s sizes of the Solarglide 5 will have subtle differences to reflect female biomechanics.

The upper is also made in part with the brand’s Primeblue knit material, which contains 50 percent recycled ocean plastic, and 50 percent recycled polyester.

Adidas Solarglide 5, P8,000





Simon Lockett, category director at adidas Running, described the shoes as a “new front door favorite.”

“We’re constantly looking for ways to evolve and enhance the Solarglide franchise. Compared to previous Solarglide models, we’ve introduced a number of new features including an updated LEP and a Circular Knit upper — zoned for a more adaptive and comfortable fit,” he added in a statement.

Women’s sizes of the Solarglide 5 will come in a “Light Flash Orange x Flash Orange” colorway, while men’s sizes will come in “Flash Orange x Turbo Red.”

