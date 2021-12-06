UltraBoost 22 to launch on December 9 for P9,500

ANOTHER year, another UltraBoost.

While similar, looks-wise, to the UltraBoost 21, which dropped last February 4, the UltraBoost 22 features some new changes under the hood.

First off, the women’s UltraBoost 22 was designed specifically with female biomechanics in mind, thanks to an all-female design team that examined 1.2 million foot scans to create, in adidas’ words, “a 360-degree female foot improvement to meet demands of our female runners’ feet.”

The team identified differences in instep height, heel anatomy, and gait cycles between males and females to create a silhouette that matches how women run.

It also comes in a very eye-catching colorway adidas is calling "Magic Mauve".

Across the board, though, the UltraBoost 22 also delivers a more responsive run, thanks to a tweaked Liner Energy Push, or LEP — a thin thermoplastic bridge between the forefoot and heel (first introduced in the UB21) that provides more stability. A new Primeknit+ upper incorporates yarn that is made up of 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic, which is a material created from plastic waste from the oceans.

Here are the five other colorways for the UltraBoost 22.

Adidas UltraBoost 22, P9,500, December 9 release

The UltraBoost 22 retains its price point from the UB20 and the UB21: P9,500. It will be released at midnight on December 9, Thursday, in stores and online.

