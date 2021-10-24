Caloy Yulo caps impressive world championships with gold, silver haul

CALOY Yulo added a silver medal in the parallel bars to the gold he won in the vault finals, capping a impressive showing in the the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo's 15.300 in the final stood as the best score up until the third gymnast to compete, but that was later surpassed by the sixth entry, Hu Xuwei of China, who eventually took the gold medal with his 15.466 effort.

The 21-year-old Yulo formally claimed the silver after the last gymnast in the eight-player field, Shi Cong of China, scored 15.066 to take the bronze.

Still, it was an excellent campaign for Yulo, who began the day by capturing the gold medal in the vault, becoming a two-time world champion following his success in the floor exercise final back in the 2018 world championship.

Caloy Yulo in action in the parallel bars at the world championship.

Expectations were high on Yulo in the floor, his pet event, but he could only finish in fifth place on Saturday. But he more than made up for it by showing remarkable improvement in the two other apparatuses he competed in.

Entering the competition, Yulo said he has improved in the parallel bars and he showed it on Sunday with scores of 8.900 in the execution and 6.400 in the difficulty.

