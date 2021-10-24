Caloy Yulo back as world champion after topping vault final

CALOY Yulo of the Philippines bagged a gold medal by ruling the vault final of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo scored 14.800 and 15.033 for an average of 14.916 as the first gymnast out and his score stood against the next seven entries, enabling the Filipino star to win the second world title of his career, but in a different apparatus.

The Manila-born gymnast atoned for his fifth-place finish on Saturday in his pet floor exercise, the apparatus where he won the world title in 2018, with an impressive showing in the vault, the same event where he finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Yulo did a Kasamatsu double full for a 5.600 in difficulty and 9.200 in execution, but it was his impeccable execution of a Dragulescu in second vault that wowed the judges and produced scores of 5.600 in difficulty and 9.433 in execution.

“That was just poetry. Pretty as a picture for Carlos Yulo,” said the commentator after the second vault.

The 21-year old Yulo's victory became official when the last gymnast and top qualifier, Nazar Chepuryni of Ukraine, could only produce a 14.149 to finish seventh.

Hidenobu Yonekura of Japan took the silver with a score of 14.866, while Andrey Medvedev of Israel placed third for the bronze with a 14.649.

Yulo had little time to celebrate as he is also set to see action in the final of the parallel bars in his bid to win two world titles - just months after missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

