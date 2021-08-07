Yuka Saso makes late run at Olympic medal with a fiery 65

YUKA Saso of the Philippines fired an eagle-aided six-under par 65 on Saturday to finish with a 10-under par 274 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games women’s golf competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Saso went six-under over her closing seven holes as she birdied five holes and scored an eagle at the short par-4 17th hole, where she reached the green with her drive and made the short putt for eagle.

It appears dim, however, that the impressive wind-up would be enough to land the Fil-Japanese a medal with American leader Nelly Korda, Mone Inami of Japan, Aditi Ashok of India, and Lydia Ko of New Zealand battling for the podium finish as of posting time.

All are at 14-under or better, with Korda holding a three-shot lead at 17-under.

Here's the situation at the moment:

Bianca Pagdanganan double-bogeyed her last hole and closed with a 74 for the day and a one-over 285 total, placing 43rd among 60 competitors in the competition.

Saso's Olympic debut went off to a sloppy start with a three-over 74, leaving her with too much ground to make up despite a 68, 67 and a 65 in her last three rounds.

The ICTSI-backed Fil-Japanese golfer made up for the bogey with a birdie at No. 5, then had one last push with three straight birdies from 12th to 14th.

Saso eagled the 17th after an excellent tee shot that left her about 10 feet from the cup, before closing her campaign with a birdie in the final hole.

