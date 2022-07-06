Pinays battle Singapore, eye second win in AFF Women’s Championship

THE Philippines goes for its second win in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship against Singapore on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Filipinas are on a high entering the match against Singapore at 7 p.m. after their landmark 1-0 win over Australia on Monday to kick off their campaign.

The World Cup-bound Pinay footballers got a goal from Sarina Bolden in the 59th minute and Olivia McDaniel kept the clean sheet against the Matildas, composed mostly of Australia Under-23 players.

The Philippines looks to go 2-0. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Singapore, on the other hand, opened its campaign with a scoreless draw with Malaysia.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic praised the entire squad for the effort in beating a world-class team.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Like the all players in the team, they have a long way to go. But Liv (McDaniel) has been an outstanding performer for us in the last seven months. I think no one can question that. And she is just starting her international career. She hasn’t played that many games of international football. For her to step out against a physical team like Australia was really amazing,” said Stajcic.

“But really, it’s not really the ‘keeper. It’s the back four. It’s the whole defensive effort from the whole team starting with Sarina and Katrina (Guillou) up front. To limit Australia to maybe four chances throughout 90 minutes is really an amazing effort. You can’t underscore how big an effort that is to keep a team like that down to just four or five chances throughout the match. From that perspective, the whole team and Olivia did a fantastic job,” said Stajcic.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.