Stajcic says amazing Filipinas 'deserve a full stadium'

PHILIPPINES coach Alen Stajcic hopes to see fans come in droves to watch the national football team in action in the AFF Women’s Championship, especially after that impressive victory over Australia on Monday night.

The Filipinas played before their home fans for the first time since qualifying for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup via a semifinal finish in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup earlier this year.

The fans didn’t come home disappointed as the Philippines stunned Australia, 1-0, to start off their quest on a high note at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The home crowd that braved the rains in the evening was decent in terms of size for a football match in the Philippines, with a few more watching from the uncovered side of the stadium.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Still, Stajcic hopes that more would come in the coming days.

“It’s an amazing crowd. If it comes to be really honest, I think this team deserves a full stadium here,” said Stajcic.

A goal by Sarina Bolden in the 59th minute and saves by Olivia McDaniel gave the fans something to cheer about in the contest that was held before a grueling training camp for the Filipinas in Europe.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Prior to that, the Philippines also held a training camp in Australia before bagging the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

“I thank everyone who came out to support the team but I think these players, with the amount of heart they showed and the amount of spirit they showed, they deserve this to be packed for the next four games,” said Stajcic.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.