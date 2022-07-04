PWNT stuns world-ranked Matildas in smashing AFF Championship debut

SARINA Bolden and Olivia McDaniel lifted the Philippines to a 1-0 win over Australia on Monday night in stunning result to open the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Bolden scored the lone goal of the match in the 59th minute while McDaniel made a huge double save in the 71st minute to secure the three points against the world-rated Matildas before the Filipinas' home fans.

Australia sent its Under-23 team but was still tagged by PWNT head coach Alen Stajcic as the favorites for the competition.

With rain pouring, Bolden, who last played in the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, nodded the winning goal over Australia ‘keeper Jada Mathyssen-Whymann, but the scoring chance opened after a solid throw-in by Eva Madarang.

The World Cup-bound Philippines was able to preserve the lead thanks to McDaniel, who first stopped a shot from the left flank by Leah Davidson before deflecting the ensuing rebound by Mackenzie Hawkesby.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Obviously, an amazing result,” said Stajcic. “The performance of the players was first class. To beat a team that has been ranked in the Top 10 for the last 10 years is just amazing.”

Stajcic also played down the notion that the Filipinas beat an Australian team that didn’t bring its full squad. During the Asian Cup last January, a Matildas team led by Sam Kerr defeated the Filipinas, 4-0, in India.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Some are going to say that they are understrength… But you are playing international football. You have to beat who is out there and we beat a side that’s been on top of the world,” said Stajcic.

The Philippines takes second place in Group A after Thailand routed Indonesia, 4-0, at the Binan Football Stadium.

“For us to play like that is pleasing. The effort, the heart, the spirit in the team is amazing. From a coaching point of view, I couldn’t be any prouder.”

The Philippines will play Singapore on Wednesday for its second match at the Rizal pitch.

“We will enjoy the victory tonight. But tomorrow, we are back to business. It’s just the start of the tournament,” said Stajcic.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.