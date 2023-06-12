What are Filipinas' chances of advancing past World Cup group stage?

EXPECT a fighting Filipinas squad with a nothing-to-lose mentality to show up in its debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next month.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team in Group A where they are ranged against Switzerland (20th), New Zealand (26th), and Norway (12th), the 46th-ranked Filipinas are no strangers to punching above their weight.

Making their maiden appearance in the prestigious tournament, the Filipinas look to put their best foot forward against the best teams in the world.

“We have absolutely nothing to lose.” said Filipinas co-captain Hali Long during the New Zealand embassy’s send-off for the team on Thursday. “So we’re gonna give our absolute best. Nothing to lose, we’re gonna lay it all out there each and every game.”

Even Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta remains optimistic despite the formidable odds.

“Sabi nga natin, they just won’t go there to participate, to be present. But they will be there to compete.” he said.

Araneta’s optimism is not without basis.

Since qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup early in 2022, the Filipinas have stood their ground against stronger teams and proved they're a force to be reckoned with in the region by winning the AFF Women’s Championship in Manila last year.

Against the Football Ferns, as Araneta pointed out, the Philippines will be no pushover.

“I think we’re not far behind New Zealand, as far as the team is concerned. We played them in LA before, we lost 2-1 but we were leading 1-nil… Hopefully, with the experience that they have now, they will do well against New Zealand.” he said.

In the opener against Switzerland, whose coach also expressed caution when facing the debuting Filipinas, Araneta believes the team can force a draw.

“Hopefully, against Switzerland, we get one point,” he said.

Wrapping up the group stage against the highest-ranked team in the group, Norway, Araneta isn’t ruling out a surprise.

“Anything can happen in football.”

Meanwhile, Long knows that there will be no free points for the Fiipinas when they step onto the pitch. Even as they are newcomers, the co-captain doesn’t expect anyone to underestimate the World Cup first-timers.

“We know no one’s going to take us lightly. But we’ve shown it before and hopefully we can show it again – it doesn’t matter who the competition is.”

Veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios echoed her teammates’ sentiment, relishing the underdog tag in their World Cup debut.

As teams in sports know, there’s nothing more dangerous than teams with nothing to lose.

“We’re always used to us being underdogs, and we love that and because we have again, nothing to lose at this point… Now we’re just gonna go out and put our best foot forward, no matter what.” said Palacios.

Palacios and Long, along with the rest of the 29-woman pool for the Filipinas are now in Australia for a weeks-long camp to prepare for the World Cup.

Joining the two veterans are the likes of Sarina Bolden, Olivia McDaniel, Katrina Guillou, Jessica Miclat, Sara Eggesvik, Eva Madarang, and Tahnai Annis.

Coach Alen Stajcic and his staff are set to choose the final 23-woman roster for the World Cup during the camp.

The Filipinas will begin their campaign on July 21, against Switzerland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.