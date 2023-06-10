Check out Filipinas' 29-woman pool for World Cup

TWENTY-NINE players were named to the pool of the Philippine women's football team to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Filipinas' 29-woman pool for World Cup released

The pool will battle for the final 23 slots to be determined after the Filipinas' training camp in Sydney.

Sarina Bolden and co-captains Hali Long and Tahnai Annis lead the list of players in the pool that will set up camp at the Western Sydney Wanderers Complex.

Others in the pool are goalkeepers Kiara Fontanolla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel, and Inna Palacios, and defenders Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Raina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, and Dominique Randle.

Midfielders Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, Eva Madarang, Jessica Miclat, Isabela Pasion, Quinley Quezada, and Jaclyn Sawicki, and forwards Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, and Meryll Serrano are also in the pool.

An intriguing inclusion to the pool is Beard, who plays for Western United in the Australian A-League Women who had played for the Matildas national team in 2021. Beard, whose mother is from Cebu, was already invited in the team's friendlies in Costa Rica last October.

"We wish the players and staff the best for their final preparatory camp for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta. “We appreciate all their hardwork and sacrifice for the country. They have our full support.”

Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng said the entire team from management to the support staff are doing everything to make the Filipinas' debut in the World Cup a success

“This is the biggest stage in women’s football and the Filipinas will be shining a spotlight on the country. The team wants to make the country proud that’s why the PFF and the management are doing everything possible to prepare the team,” said Cheng.

PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes said the team has definitely improved over the past months with their competitions, friendlies, and training camps.

“Nothing beats having experienced playing against quality opponents and I think the Filipinas have done that over the past few months,” said Gastanes. “It will certainly help them in the Women’s World Cup.”