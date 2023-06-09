Filipinas rise to best-ever world ranking at 46th ahead of World Cup debut

A new program-high world ranking welcomes the Philippine women’s football team as they prepare to leave for camp in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Latest Filipinas world ranking

The Filipinas rose to 46th in the world in the latest edition of the rankings released by the federation, while leapfrogging Myanmar in the ASEAN Football Confederation to be fourth-best in the region.

With a little over a month left before the they makes their debut in the World Cup in New Zealand, the Filipinas rose three places and now only trail regional rival Thailand (44) by two.

Still, the Filipinas remain behind World Cup group stage foes Switzerland (20), New Zealand (26), and Norway (12).

No changes were made in the Top 5 of the world rankings before the prestigious tournament where two-time defending champion USA remains at the top.

Germany, Sweden, England, and France round up the Top 5.

Most recently, the Filipinas missed out on a podium finish in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after they failed to reach the semifinals in Cambodia.