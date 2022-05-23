Dogie’s ‘10 percent’ prediction gets new life after Gilas defeat

BEFORE the SEA Games began, Setsuna ‘Akosi Dogie’ Ignacio made the bold prediction that Blacklist International would have a very slim chance of winning gold in Mobile Legends should they face off against Indonesia in the biennial meet.

“Masakit man ito sabihin, 90 percent hindi kaya mag-champion ang Blacklist sa Sibol kapag nakatapat nila Indonesia. May 10 percent pa. Paano ko alam? Ang layo yung difference sa Indonesia ngayon," the Nexplay EVOS personality said in a vlog published in late April.

Blacklist would prove his prediction wrong, soundly defeating the Indonesian squad to cap off their near-flawless Sibol run in Hanoi on May 20. Throughout, netizens soundly lambasted Dogie for his prediction.

Shortly after their victory, Ignacio admitted to Manila Bulletin that he made that vlog for the hype, and said that the “10 percent” in his prediction was nothing else but Sibol’s staunch “puso sa game.”

10 percent meme of Dogie brought back from the dead

However, in the wake of Gilas’ shock defeat against Indonesia yesterday, Dogie’s bold prediction has experienced another renaissance — this time, repurposed for the national men’s basketball team, denied of a gold for the first time in 33 years.

Indonesia toppled the Gilas dynasty, dealing them an 85-81 loss to claim their first hoops gold in SEA Games history.

