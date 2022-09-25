Z4 Ravens' Arisa wants to see female MLBB scene grow

VOLATILE is the perfect word to describe the female competitive MLBB scene, as there have been many stories of players and teams trying to make a breakthrough, only for things to stall at launch.

Back in MPL-PH Season 5, SGD.Omega introduced a female member in the team named Nina, but unfortunately, she was never given the opportunity to prove her worth. As time went by, she became one of the most forgotten names in the pro scene.

Then last year, Nexplay EVOS set up their own female team that was also disbanded, with player Myca Pascual posting a controversial statement about what happened.

Bren Esports likewise pulled the plug after their own female squad's performances in the Mobile Legends: Women’s Invitational and UniPin Ladies Series.

The problems in the female scene still linger, as Cate “Arisa” De Castro, the captain and shotcaller of Z4 Ravens, told Spin.ph.

Within months, she had to jump across numerous orgs and teams, from GNX Management to Hale Entertainment to, finally, Z4 Esports.

Throughout her journey, she repeatedly thought about letting go of her MLBB dreams.

“Hindi po kami nabibigyan ng attention, and then yung mga needs na kailangan ng isang player — kunwari nagka-problem sa connection, dapat sagot yung manager yung data — pero wala pong ganyan sa previous management namin kaya lumipat kami.”

She added: “Parang kulang sila sa budget kaya hindi sila makabigay ng benefits.”

Having encountered her own team upheaveals in the past, she knows all about the trials female esports players have to go through.

“Na-disband kami kase nagsialisan yung mga members and then yun po yung point na gusto kong mag-quit ng female scene kase nasanay na ako sa dati kong nakasama,” she said.

But with the support from her peers, especially from Z4 managers Kitty Lauren and Kyla Marie, she was able to muster the strength to push through.

“Kaya naisip ko na ang hirap maghanap ng bagong kasama at bumuo ng chemistry pero pinush po ng manager namin na kaya ko po yun," she said. "Kasi ako na yung captain ngayon compared dati na yung tank yung captain namin pero umalis na po.

“Huwag daw ako susuko kase sayang yung Ravens kase nakita niya po yung potential namin bago niya kami kinuha ng Z4, and naniniwala siya sa amin na kaya namin mag-champion.”

This faith led to the next stage for Arisa’s career.

Aris and co. fly high as Z4 Ravens

With Z4 venturing into the female MLBB scene, Arisa got to work with MPL legend Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso. Arisa revealed that Z4pnu plays an important role for the team, especially with FEPL Season 6 underway.

“Si Boss Billy, sobrang bait niya po. Kapag may time po siya, lagi po siyang nakikipag-interact sa amin sa group chat," she recounted.

Even their own bootcamp manager is very approachable, affirmed Arisa.

“Sa umpisa po, nakaka-starstruck kase dati napapanood mo sila sa pro scene tapos ngayon nakakausap mo na po. Nakaka-inspire po lalo para galingan namin para marating namin yung narating nila.”

Z4pnu also imparts to Z4 the same ‘against all odds’ mindset that his own team, Omega Esports, is known for.

“Yung lagi niyang lesson," she said of Z4pnu's advice. "Huwag po kaming mag-gi-give up kahit mapadpad kami sa lower bracket kapag playoffs kasi, diba, yung Omega, kilala sila bilang lower bracket kings.

"So ganun din sa amin. Lagi niyang sinasabi na, ‘Hindi porket natalo ng isang beses, iyan na yung end. Pwede ka pa rin mag-goal, huwag kang susuko!”

Such motivational words could be the battlecry for Z4 Ravens to make a statement in the FEPL and secure the championship.

But even beyond the lofty goal, she also hopes that the FEPL also becomes a haven for female MLBB players.

“Halos lahat ng teams, FEPL yung inaabangan nilang tournament. Tsaka yung FEPL and Cerebrum [Esports], grabe po yung pag-promote nila sa FEPL tsaka sa mga female players, kaya feeling ko nakakatulong sila ng sobra.”

The future of the female MLBB scene

Despite encouraging overtures from Cerebrum Esports and the FEPL, Arisa realized that there are other issues plaguing the female pro scene. Since the industry has been mostly dominated by males, female players have been ignored.

“Problem din siya kasi yung MLBB, hindi siya kilala sa female scene. Mas kilala pa yung mga lalaki sa MLBB, kaya hindi naman pinu-pursue ng iba talaga na maging pro sa female. Yung iba, nag-focus na lang sa studies, or nagki-quit ng female scene. kaya may mga teams na nagre-reroster.”

She's hoping that the officially sanctioned MPL will pursue their own professional female league. MOONTON attempted to grow the scene through the MLBB Women’s Invitational at the start of the year, but it’s still unsure how they'll continue to support the female esports scene.

Still, the fact that Mobile Legends will have female events in the upcoming Cambodian SEA Games gives her hope.

“Mas makikilala kaming female players kase yung ibang tao kase hindi sila aware na may female teams pala. Nagugulat sila kapag nagfa-five man squad kami, tapos biglang sinasabi nila, ‘Ay puro babae pala kayo!’ Kaya feeling ko kung magkakaroon ng pangbabaeng MPL maipapakita namin na marurunong at malalakas din yung mga female players, kaya rin nilang makisabay.”