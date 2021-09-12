MLBB female pro accuses Nexplay of mismanagement

MYCA “Yshin” Pascual, a member of Nexplay’s recently disbanded female Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad, took to Facebook to rant about Nexplay’s poor treatment of the team, including screenshots of chat messages as allegations.

She began her lengthy post (which, as of posting, has been shared more than 8,000 times) with a warning to future talents and players about the Nexplay bootcamp.

Yshin wrote, “First di ko 'to pinost para kumuha ng atensyon gusto ko lang maging aware yung mga FUTURE TALENTS or PLAYERS daw nila kuno before going sa nxp bootcamp at lahat ng ito is totoo madami kami nakakaalam at di lang ako. Para aware din fans sa nangyayare talaga sa loob ng bootcamp.”

When contacted by Spin.ph, representatives of Nexplay said: "Nexplay is currently addressing matter with the parties involved and conducting internal discussions to resolve it the best way possible.”

Yshin's allegations against Nexplay

Pascual proceeded to write down a list of alleged red flags from Nexplay’s management, especially regarding their team manager. These red flags, she said, allegedly began even before she entered the bootcamp, as Yshin claimed that the organization did not provide her any transportation allowance, nor did they ask for parental consent, despite the fact that she was only 17.

The team was so rushed, she said, that swab tests were not even given to them.

Despite the fact that they were told that there would be no salary involved, Yshin and her teammates accepted the offer.

The team initially thought that they would spend most of their time training in the bootcamp, only for them to do house chores as well.

“TBH,” she went on, “kami po ang nag mamanage ng SARILI NAMIN SA CAMP. Dahil maskeng paghugas ng plato at pag linis ng bc kami nag uusap usap dahil kami daw ay babae.”

She added: “First of all, PUMUNTA kami sa BC para magpalakas at mag practice mag bigay championship eto ang sabi nila samin kaya nag BC. Hindi sa tamad kami pero sana WAG IASA lahat samin dahil para saan pa at nagkaroon ng management kung di naman kami naalagaan ng tama or manage.”

Yshin mentions drinking incident

The organization’s alleged thriftiness apparently grated on Pascual.

“Dami namin hinihingi na MAPA NG ML,” she wrote. “Di rin nabigay (very supportive naman pala) Pinagmamalaki na malaking org pero sobrang tipid sa lahat ng bagay na para sa players naman.”

Her tirade against the management also mentioned the drinking incident that occurred in Nexplay’s bootcamp, and captured live on a stream from coach Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio.

“Remember yung part ng live ni DOGIE na kami daw labas pasok sa unit ng boys at nag-iinom. MISMONG MANAGER NAMING SI ATE MACY nag-uutos na pumasok kami don sa kabila para kumuha ng mga pagkain,” she alleged. “Nagagalit din ang mga tao na pumapasok, nagtitiktok at myday kami habang naka-scrim eh ang totoo nagkataon lang na INUTUSAN KAMING MAGBITBIT NG 3 MALALAKING BOX NG DORITOS per person.”

She added: “Kasalanan ba na pumapasok kami don para kumuha ng ulam o kanin kahit management na mismo nagsabi na pumasok at kumuha kami don? Pero nung pagkalabas ng issue, dun na kami binawalan kaya di na kami pumupunta doon hanggang ngayon.”

Yshin describes reported context behind team disbanding

Yshin went on to talk about about the circumstance that led to their disbanding last week.

“Tapos DALAWANG TOURNAMENT palang sinalihan namin at nakahanap ng butas na idisband kasi DAW di na daw nag progress yung team EH SA DALAWANG TOURNA namin yung isa 1st place kami at sobrang bago palang namin,” she wrote.

“ISA pa pinacancel nila yung tournament sa RISK. Dahil disband daw kami KASI GUSTO DAW NAMIN LUMIPAT NG IBANG TEAM NA WHICH IS DI NAMAN NATULOY.”

She reported that management took issues with their venture into play-to-earn gaming, and even their food preferences.

Yshin wrote: “Nag susuffer sa food na di namin gusto dahil DI DAW KUMAKAIN NG GULAY AT ISDA mga boys. Kaya kung ano nandyan yun na kakainin namin na nagagalit pa si ate macy non na may natitira dahil madalas walang kumakain kasi nga sobrang unhealthy na lagi nalang ADOBO OR BABOY AT MANOK. MADALAS umoorder nalang kami at sariling pera namin yon. Nanggagaling sa AXIE namin. Na kinakagalit din nila na naglalaro kami ng axie.”

Things allegedly came to a head on September 9, when the team manager canceled their scrimmages and tournaments. According to Pascual’s post, management believed that the team was intent on moving to another organization, though she denied this was true.

According to Yshin, the team was let go on September 10. Members opted to stay in the bootcamp, until an official statement is revealed.

“Isa lang sinisigurado naming lahat DI KAMI UUWI OR AALIS DITO SA NXP CAMP hanggang di niyo clineclear yung issue namin at di nabibigyan pamasahe at reimbursement at naglalabas ng STATEMENT. Pinagmamalaki niyo na mayaman nxp pero pag dating sa player ANG TIPID NIYO. SANA ALL MADAMI SPONSOR PERO KURIPOT,” she finished her statement.

