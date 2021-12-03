Z4 Esports 'unravels' their first MLBB signing

BILLY "Z4pnu" Alfonso's dream of building his esports team has finally took its first step with the, ahem, unraveling of their first signing.

Z4 Esports capitalized on TNC's restructuring process by acquiring their former player, Dylan Aaron "Unravel" Catipon. The announcement was made on their official Facebook page.

In a surprising turn, Catipon decided to revert back to his previous IGN in Work Auster Force, letting go of "TNC.Light."

Continue reading below ↓

In his entire playing career, Catipon has always been known for his space-making capabilities, which complimented the explosiveness of Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico and Shemaiah Daniel "Chuuu" Chu.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

MPL or MDL for Z4 Esports?

Prior to his arrival, Alfonso mentioned that he plans to create a team that will compete in either the MPL or the not-yet-launched Development League.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If he opts to pursue the MPL, he will have to wait for Moonton to announce additional slots. If available, Alfonso will be forced to spend around P50 million as franchise fee.

While the MDL may be the safest option, he will have to wait some more as the development league doesn't even have a launch date yet.

Though Z4pnu has already formed his team, he promised in his previous vlog that he will balance his responsibilities with Omega Esports and Z4 Esports.

Z4 Esports teasing SanFord?

A few weeks ago, Z4 Esports also showcased a teaser with a shadowy figure that resembles Nexplay EVOS reserve Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya.

He last played in the MPL: Invitational, where his inexperience was exposed by Indonesia's Rebellion Genflix.

However he did show some potential in the last day of the MPL-PH regular season, albeit the controvery surrounding it.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.