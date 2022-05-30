Coach Pakbet on Allidap, OUTPLAYED: ‘May mga kumukuha na rin sa kanila’

CLOSE TO their departure for MSC 2022, Omega Esports made the out-of-the-blue announcement that it would be releasing two of its reserve players: Romiere "Allidap" Padilla and Jhonville "OUTPLAYED" Villar.

In their brief time in the team , the two barely saw any action on the frontlines. Allidap joined during Season 8, while OUTPLAYED was signed up for Season 9... and according to Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos, their departure was inevitable.

“May mga kumukuha na rin sa kanila. Wala kasing mga tournament for amateur na pwede yung mga MPL-PH [players] na hindi [actively] naglaro ng MPL. Dati kasi pwede e. Kaya kineep namin sila dati,” the Smart Omega coach told Spin.ph at a send-off press conference for the upcoming MSC.

“Pero ngayon kasi, bawal na sila maglaro sa iba’t ibang tournaments na hindi MPL. Kaya ni-let go na namin sila na pumunta na ng ibang team para doon sila mag-grow as a player.”

According to Section 5.5 of the league rulebook, teams are prohibited from joining “third party tournaments without official approval,” though they may apply for permission a week before the tournament. This policy holds, even during the offseason.

Omega Esports readies for MSC 2022

Speaking of amateur teams, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso has been busy on the sidelines running Z4 Esports, his own crew of up-and-coming ML athletes.

Previously, he’s gotten in hot water with Indonesian fans after he claimed that Filipino amateur teams can handily beat any Indonesian team.

At the press conference, Z4pnu told the media that he’s still standing by his statement, even as the team will face off against RRQ Hoshi in the group stage of MSC 2022.

“Wala naman masama sa sinabi ko,” he said. “Maraming amateur teams na malakas dito sa Pilipinas.”

The longtime Mobile Legends veteran will be joining Omega Esports in Kuala Lumpur to defend their MSC crown, along with Duane “Kelra” Pillas, Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic, and Dean "Raizen" Sumagui.

MPL-PH Season 9 champions RSG PH will also be joining them in Malaysia.

