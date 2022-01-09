Omega Esports unveils Season 9 lineup, led by two promising rookies

Omega Esports has finally unveiled its final roster for the upcoming 9th season of the MPL Philippines.

The main core players remain as the likes of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua, Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui, and Romiere “Allidap” Padilla are still part of the team.

However, they lost two members as Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy and Dian “Dian” Felix Cruz are no longer a part of the squad.

Replacing them are two promising rookies in Jhonville Borres “OUTPLAYED” Villar and Cesar Jefferson “AMETHYST” Santos. Both were even featured in Z4pnu’s vlogs, with the former being touted as a rising gold lane phenom and the latter being branded as Omega’s version of Blacklist International shotcaller, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

What Outplayed and Amethyst bring in the table

Prior to the official announcement, Omega had issues with their gold lane ranks as rumors of Kelra’s departure was widespread, while his backup, Hito, wasn’t able to live up to Kelra’s prowess.

Omega is hoping that Outplayed would live up to his name as a potential sparkplug for Omega, where his talents could match that of Kelra.

Amethyst, on the other hand, was a player gaining a lot of traction for his performances in the amateur scene, most notably with Origen Esports that won the Juicy Legends Tournament that took place last December.

Given Amethyst's status as the second coming of V33nus, Omega are hoping that he could enhance their strategic prowess as Z4pnu mentioned in his vlogs that Amethyst has a solid foundation with his shotcalling skills.

With their cores intact and some promising rookies, will Omega finally secure their very first MPL trophy?

