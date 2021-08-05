MPL-PH Season 8 opening postponed due to NCR’s ECQ return

SCHEDULED TO open next Friday, August 13, the long-awaited MPL-PH Season 8 will be postponed to a later date due to the lockdowns in the national capital region.

The league did not announce any specific date for the launch of the new season.

“During this period, only essential services are allowed to operate. The Regular Season will commence later, including the Playoff schedule as well. The health and safety of the teams, partners, local staff, and communities is of utmost priority. The MPL Philippines team will adhere to all government guidelines and safety protocols and take extra precautions during the tournament to ensure the players' wellness,” said the company in a statement.

The enhanced community quarantine will be re-imposed in Metro Manila from August 6 to August 20. Only authorized persons outside of residence (click here for info about who is qualified as an APOR) will be allowed outside their homes, and an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew will be enforced.

Big offseason changes paved the way for MPL-PH Season 8

Season 8 will bring a host of massive changes to the country's biggest esports league, including a wholesale shift into a franchise model. Promising a more secure, more beneficial future for all stakeholders, MPL-PH will field eight permanent franchises: Blacklist International, Bren Esports, Echo, Onic PH, Nexplay EVOS, RSG PH, Smart Omega, and TNC Pro Team.

In addition, the franchise model will now guarantee minimum salaries and a code of conduct for all players, as well as pave the way for imports to enter local teams.

