Two foreign imports allowed per MPL team, reveals TNC manager

FOR now, the mysterious Singaporean import of TNC Pro Team remains just that: a mystery.

Team management could not provide any updates on their tenth man, announced during the squad's roster reveal for Season 8,

"Yung update dun sa import, wala kaming idea. Management yung nakikipag-usap doon," team manager Robin "Por" Ruiz told the media during the contract signing of the TNC Pro Team at the TNC Premium Cafe along Recto Avenue.

However, he did tell SPIN.ph about the league policy for imports.

"Based po dun sa pinag-usapan namin ng league operations, allowed naman na maglagay kami o mag-import kami ng dalawang foreign sa roster," he confirmed.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Por added, "Pero dapat, ang rule dun, majority ay Pinoy pa rin."

When the import arrives, he will beef up the already solid lineup of the team formerly known as Work Auster Force, made up of the core five of EXP laner Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, gold laner Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, jungler Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, midlaner Patrick “P-God” Ibarra, and tank Dylan “Light” Catipon.

Veterans Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo and Douglas "ImbaDeejay" Astibe are also part of the team, as well as rookies Ben "Benthings" Maglaque and Lander "Der" San Gabriel.

"Nung last season, inexperienced pa kami," said team coach John "Lift" Ruiz. "Ngayon, tingin ko, mami-meet na namin kung anuman yung expectations ng [bagong management] para sa team."

We have asked MPL-PH for confirmation on the league import policy, and will update the story accordingly.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.