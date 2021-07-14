Under franchise model, MPL pros now have code of conduct, guaranteed minimum salary

WITH the overhaul of the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines into a fully-fledged franchise model now official, Moonton has detailed how this will affect pro ML players moving forward.

“Part of the people that will be benefiting in this franchise group will be, of course, the teams and players,” explained Matt Jaron, MPL-PH head of business development, during a press conference announcing the new Season 8 format.

He continued: “Some of the benefits we have listed down below is basically the full protection of rights and interests, which includes minimum player salary, weekly team subsidies, and code of conduct.”

Jaron would not reveal the minimum salary agreed upon by the eight franchise holders, but only said that “we have consulted with different teams to be able to be fair with everyone.”

He added, “We have spoken to all of them and tried to figure out what will be the minimum wage that we will be implementing.”

Moonton also revealed that they will be implementing a code of conduct that the league hopes will maintain the professionalism of its players.

“I think one of the issues that we have been asked during the past season of MPL are the professionalism of our players,” explained Jaron. “That’s really a concern for us, and with the inception of franchise league that's really something we want to focus on.’

How MPL-PH will further develop pro players

With this code of conduct, “we will be able to really let our players know what they can do, what they can’t do, what are the things that they should follow, and so on and so forth.”

As with player salaries, the press conference was light on details regarding this code.

However, Jaron promised that the full code of conduct will be transparent, and will be published in the Moonton website.

This is all part of the developer’s goal of taking a more personal hand in player development. A key aspect of that, said the developer, will be the so-called “Star Creation Plan.”

“This program eventually will help our players build their own branding as a pro player, for them to be able to be more marketable and to be able to attract more potential sponsors, hopefully,” Jaron said.

